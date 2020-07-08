Sivaganga SP down with coronavirus

Sivaganga: Sivaganga Superintendent of Police R Rohith Nathan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus today.

Police sources said here today that the swab samples of the police officer returned positive on Tuesday evening, following which Nathan underwent home quarantine.

He is the first IPS officer infected with the virus in South Tamilnadu. The SP will continue to carry out official work from home quarantine, the sources added.

The office of SP was disinfected and all the primary contacts, including some police officers and police personnel have been screened for COVID-19.