TN Minister Thangamani tests coronavirus positive

Chennai: Tamilnadu Electricity Minister P Thangamani has been tested positive for coronavirus.

Sources said that he is stable and is getting treatment at a private hospital in the city. It may be noted that Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan was also tested positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the State government said that there are 1,089 containment zones in Tamilnadu as of today.

A government release said that there are a maximum of 184 containment zones in Salem. As many as 28 people have lost their life due to the virus today.

“Seven people died at Stanley hospital, Six people at Rajiv Gandhi government general hospital, five people at KMC, Six people at Omandhurar multi-speciality hospital, four more deaths at private hospitals,” sources said.

Sources also said that at present there are 22,374 active cases in Chennai. “As many as 71,230 people have been tested positive in the city. Kodambakkam has 2,569 active cases,” sources added.

The State, which has been witnessing more than 4,000 cases on a daily basis last week, yesterday reported 3,616 new infections.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in Tamilnadu has touched 1,18,594. The capital city of Chennai, which has been reporting more than 2,000 cases daily last week, yesterday posted 1,203 new infections, its least count in the recent days.

On the other hand, recoveries touched its peak yesterday at 4,545. As far as fatalities are concerned, Tamilnadu on Tuesday witnessed the death of 65 Covid-19 patients.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami yesterday said there are no chances for implementing lockdown again and said Covid-19 has not become community spread in the State.

Meanwhile, a staff of the Pudhucherry Raj Nivas has been tested positive following which it was closed.

It is said that the office won’t be opened for 48 hours and disinfectants are sprayed at the workspaces.