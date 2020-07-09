Central team in Chennai, reviews Covid-19 pandemic situation

Chennai: The five-member Central team led by the Union Health and Family Welfare Additional Secretary Aarti Ahuja along with top officials reviewed the pandemic situation in the city today.

They team visited some of the COVID-19 clinical management facilities in the city. They also assessed the ground situation through their field visit and interaction with the state higher officials.

Meanwhile, sources said that 18 persons have died due to COVID-19 complications as of today morning.

The highest toll was reported in Rajiv Gandhi Hospital with 6, 5 from Omanthoorar Hospital, 3 from Stanley Hospital, 3 from Kilpauk Hospital and one from a private hospital in Thousand Lights area.

It may be noted that 3,756 people were tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday, taking the total number of cases to over one lakh 22 thousand.

Meanwhile, a set of data revealed by the Chennai Corporation has revealed that the doubling time of Covid-19 in the State capital has improved to 25.4 days.

A total of 310 cases piled up in Madurai on Thursday with total tally reaching 5,367 while samples from 169 people in Vellore turned out positive taking the district total to 2,494. Tirunelveli reported over 1400 cases with 139 new additions on Thursday.

COVID-19 tests were being done in 49 government and 46 private labs all over the state, according to Tamilnadu Health Ministry bulletin.

AIADMK leader and Minister for Electricity P Thangamani was tested positive for coronavirus and was hospitalised on Wednesday.

In a tweet, DMK president M K Stalin said he had spoken to Thangamani over the phone and wished him a speedy recovery. OPS, in a tweet, said he was praying to the Almighty to ensure the speedy recovery of Thangamani. “The AIADMK ministers would recover and soon return to public life,” he added.

Higher Education Minister K P Anbalagan and former minister B Valarmathi are being treated for COVID and are slowly recovering. More than 10 legislators from the ruling AIADMK and the DMK have been afflicted with the virus.