Coronavirus: TN sees over 4k new cases, 1,126 in Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today saw over 4,000 positive corona cases. However, in Chennai it was low at 1,216. The overall count for Tamilnadu in the last 24 hours was 4,321.

The total numbers in Tamilnadu stands at 1,26,581. The good thing was today’s recovery stood at 3,994. As many as 65 persons died today due to Covid 19, taking the total strength to 1,765.

Meanwhile, the five-member Central team led by the Union Health and Family Welfare Additional Secretary Aarti Ahuja along with top officials reviewed the pandemic situation in the city today.

They team visited some of the COVID-19 clinical management facilities in the city. They also assessed the ground situation through their field visit and interaction with the State higher officials.