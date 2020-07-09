Covid-19: India records highest single-day spike – 24,879

New Delhi: Coronavirus cases continue to be on increase in India, if one has to go by the reports.

According to Union Health Ministry data released this morning, the country saw 24,879 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the total tally to 7,67,296.

The death toll climbed to 21,129 with 487 new fatalities. The number of recoveries stands at 4,76,377, while there are 2,69,789 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country, the updated data at 8 am showed.

Of the 487 deaths, 198 are from Maharashtra, 64 from Tamilnadu, 54 from Karnataka, 48 from Delhi, 23 from West Bengal, 18 from Uttar Pradesh, 16 from Gujarat, 12 from Andhra Pradesh, 11 from Telangana, 10 from Rajasthan, seven from Madhya Pradesh, six each from Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha, three each from Bihar, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana and two from Assam.