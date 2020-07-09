Editorial: Don’t panic

Over 230 scientists from 32 nations have written to World Health Organisation (WHO), saying there is evidence that coronavirus is airborne and even smaller particles can infect people.

As per an expert, the latest finding could mean that the pathogen can be ‘at least temporarily’ in the air and does not mean it is flying all over and will infect everyone.

The possibility of airborne transmission in public settings – especially in very specific conditions, crowded, closed, poorly ventilated settings that have been described, cannot be ruled out, Benedetta Allegranzi, the WHO’s technical lead for infection prevention and control, said at a briefing in Geneva. He added that evidence needs to be gathered and interpreted, and we continue to support this.

Basically, an airborne disease can be spread when an infected person sneezes, coughs, talks, or spews up nasal and throat secretions into the air.

The microorganisms transmitted airborne – such as bacteria, viruses, fungi – can be spread via fine mist, dust, aerosols, or liquids. Researchers said the aerosolised particles, which may be generated from a source of infection, often remain suspended in the air currents and may travel considerable distances, although many particles drop off within the vicinity.