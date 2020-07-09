Forced to marry ex-wife, man ends life in Maduravoyal

Chennai: A man immolated himself in Maduravoyal after he was allegedly forced to marry his ex-wife again by his brothers-in-law.

The deceased M Prithviraj (34) of Perumal Koil Street in Maduravoyal worked as a lathe workshop in Padi.

Prithivaraj and his wife Sathya had divorced two years ago and have a six-year-old son. After legally divorcing, Prithviraj was about to get married to another woman.

Sathya’s brothers Dhamu and Ilaiyaraaja who came to know about Prithviraj’s decision to re-marry came to his house on 6 July and attacked him. They forced him into a car and left.

It is said that Prithiviraj’s family lodged a complaint and the Maduravoyal police were searching for him. However, Prithiviraj came back home on the following day.

Yesterday morning, Prithiviraj who was distressed over the turn of events, doused himself with petrol and set himself on fire inside the house. He was rushed to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where he passed away.

Police said that, when police went to inquire the case, Prithviraj told that he was taken by his brothers-in-law to a village near Mamallapuram where he was forced to marry Sathya again in a temple and made to stay with her. He had fled from there and was disturbed by the incident.

Police altered the case to abetment of suicide. Maduravoyal police are searching for Sathya and her family members who had fled from their house.