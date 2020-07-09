Man murders house owner at Kundrathur

Chennai: A tenant murdered a house owner who kept harassing him for not paying the monthly rent in Kundrathur last night.

According to the police, the tenant Ajith (21) lived in a rented house at Anakaputhur with his mother and two sisters.

A driver by profession, Ajith was out of job and had not been paying the house rent of Rs 4,000 for four months.

Many times, the house owner Gunashekar (50) who lived in Pandara Street in Kundrathur spoke to the family rudely asking them to pay the dues.

Police said Ajith kept giving excuses and avoided paying it. Last night, Gunashekar asked Ajith to come to his house.

He told him that the pending dues were taken from the advance he paid while renting the house and that the family should vacate by morning.

He threatened to throw out their stuff if they did not move out. The conversation turned into an argument and Ajith brandished a knife he hid and stabbed Gunashekar multiple times. The house owner died on the spot. Ajith then fled from the scene.

Gunashekar’s body was sent to Chrompet Government Hospital for postmortem by Kundrathur police.