Online classes for TN govt schools via television

Chennai: State Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan has said that classes for the government school children will be held via television.

He made the clarification after it was said that online classes will be held for government school students from 13 July. He said that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will inaugurate the programme.

Meanwhile, in a statement yesterday Sengottaiyan said the pending Plus Two exam will be held 27 July.

He also said that arrangements will be made for the transportation of the students. The Plus Two results are expected to be announced after correcting the answer sheet of the pending exam as well.