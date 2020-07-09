Over Rs 17 crore collected as fine from lockdown violators in TN

Chennai: The State police continues to take curfew violators to task despite the city being given a few relaxations.

The Tamilnadu State police arrested 8,27,963 persons for violating norms of social distancing and venturing out during curfew. A total amount of Rs 17,47,30,076 has been collected from violators as fines since March.

A press release from the DGP’s office said that 7,54,582 violations have been recorded by the police in various districts and FIR’s have been registered against them.

The restrictions have been imposed across the State to curb the spread of coronavirus since 24 March. The city will be under lockdown until 31 July.

As many as 6,26,334 vehicles were seized from these persons. However, the vehicles are being returned to its owners in a phased manner.