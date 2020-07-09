Remembering Iyakkunar Sigaram – K Balachander

Chennai: Legendary filmmaker K Balachander was instrumental in revolutionising Tamil cinema. He came out with bold themes and voiced for the cause of women.

He also introduced Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Jayapradha, Jayasudha, Vivek, Crazy Mohan till A R Rahman. This legendary filmmaker also known as KB who achieved greater laurels in India cinema won nine national awards. Today his 90th birth anniversary is being celebrated.

News Today takes a look at few of his celebrated films

Iru Kodugal

The movie features Gemini Ganesan, Jayanthi and Sowcar Janaki. It was about a man, who deserts his wife after his family refuses to accept her. He remarries and gets a job as a clerk in the Collector’s office. He is stunned when the new Collector is none other than his first wife.

Neer Kumizhi

Starring in the lead role, the movie was a huge hit. Nagesh played Sethu, who is a terminally ill patient who spreads joy and hope among the inmates and doctors in a hospital. When he learns that a young doctor is in love with a patient, he decides to help them.

Aboorva Ragangal

KB introduced Rajinikanth to cinema with this movie. Srividhya, Kamal Haasan and Major Sundararajan played key roles. A young man and an older woman fall in love and decide to marry. However, their lives become more complicated when he learns that his father is in love with the same woman’s daughter. The movie won both brickbats and bouquets. It managed to get three national awards.

Avargal

Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and Sujatha starrer was out in 1977. After a break-up with her boyfriend and a troubled marriage with Ramanathan (Rajinikanth), Anu

(Sujatha) is devastated. She finds solace when she meets Janardhan (Kamal) however, her troubled past soon catches up with her.

Varumayin Niram Sivappu

The 1980 movie starring Kamal Haasan and Sridevi spoke about disillusionment of youth over unemployment. It spoke on societal problems and class and caste difference. M S Viswanathan’s music was a huge strength.

Thaneer Thaneer

Featuring Rajesh and Saritha, it won two National awards in 1981. A small village in Tamilnadu faces water scarcity. The film highlights the plight of the villagers and the sufferings they endure at the hands of bureaucrats when they try to resolve their problem.

Sindhu Bhairavi

Starring Sivakumar, Suhasini and Sulakshana, the movie won few national awards. JKB, a talented Carnatic musician, struggles to connect with his wife, who cannot conceive a child. When he meets Sindhu, a music teacher, he finally finds his muse.