Sathankulam: Accused cops shifted to Madurai prison

Chennai: Three of the five policemen who were arrested in the custodial deaths of Jeyaraj and Bennix were shifted to Madurai Prison for safety reasons.

With this ten policemen from the State police department have been arrested in the double murder case.

Yesterday, five police personnel identified as Special Sub-Inspector Paldurai, head constable Samadurai and constables Veyilmuthu, Chelladurai and Thomas — have been arrested. The five police personnel were holding the accused while the sub-inspector beat them.

Earlier, five other policemen, named as accused in the chargesheet were arrested and lodged at Madurai prison.

The father and son, Jayaraj and Bennix, owners of a mobile shop in Sathankulam, were picked up by the police for allegedly keeping the shop open for a few minutes beyond the curfew on 19 June. They were beaten in custody for hours and succumbed to the injuries in the hospital. Currently, the case is being investigated by the CB-CID.

However, the case is being handed over to the CBI which has registered two cases, one for custodial torture and the other for destroying evidence.