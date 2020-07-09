Trell comes up with short-video making features

Chennai: As the Indian government restrains the use of popular Chinese app TikTok along with 58 others, Indian content creators rush to home-grown app Trell that also provides similar short-video making features on its platform.

A press release here said, “The lifestyle community-commerce platform is breaking all the records by witnessing 12 million downloads in just 5 days, just after the bold decision made by Indian Govt to promote Atmanirbhar Bharat. Trending at #1 in Free Lifestyle Apps, the platform has received 500K uploads in a single day with 220K New content creators”.

Known as Video Pinterest for Bharat, Trell is the go-to platform for users to share their experiences, recommendations, and reviews across various categories including health and fitness, beauty and skincare, travel, movie reviews, cooking, home-décor and much more.

The lifestyle vlogging platform allows users to create 3-5-minute videos in their native languages along with a ‘shop’ feature that lets them purchase the products featured in the vlogs. Additionally, the platform also allows users to earn rewards, goodies and vacations through its interface, it added.

Commenting on the escalating growth numbers, Pulkit Agarwal, co-founder , Trell said, “We thank Indian Government for taking such a bold step and opening the field of opportunities for Indian platforms, taking his vision of VocalForLocal ahead. With this opportunity window, the Indian Internet Startups can grow faster and build a superior experience for the consumers in long term which was being capped by the established players in the past. They use to come with advanced technology/algorithms, experienced management team and very heavy capital injection in the Indian Market which made it very difficult for Indian Startups to cope up”.

“We have seen some players copying Indian Digital Products pixel-by-pixel to challenge their very existence as well. As the country’s largest lifestyle social application, we will continue to ensure that the privacy and data of our users are protected and will remain within the boundaries of our nation,” he said.