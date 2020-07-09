UP’s most wanted gangster Vikas Dubey ‘surrenders’

Kanpur: Dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey, who has been on the run for nearly a week after the killing of eight police personnel in Kanpur, was finally arrested today from inside the Mahakaal temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

According to sources, Dubey reached the temple around 8 am and then informed the security men about his identity and asked them to inform the police.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has officially confirmed the arrest of Vikas Dubey. He had been eluding the police since the past one week and though four dozen teams of Special Task Force and state police were chasing him, they could not nab him.

The Madhya Pradesh police has taken the gangster away and their Uttar Pradesh counterparts will now seek transit remand and bring him to Kanpur.

Five associates of Vikas Dubey have been shot dead in Uttar Pradesh after the killing of eight policemen last week in Bikru village in the dead of the night as they were ambushed by Dubey’s men.

Two of his associates, Prem Prakash Pandey and Atul Dubey were shot dead on June 3, hours after the massacre. Amar Dubey was shot dead on Wednesday in Hamirpur and Prabhat and Bauan Dubey were shot dead in Kanpur and Etawah respectively, on Thursday morning.

All of them were reportedly involved in the shootout. Top opposition leaders on Thursday questioned the role of Uttar Pradesh Police after dreaded Kanpur-based gangster Vikas Dubey, who was on the run for several days, was dramatically arrested from the Mahakal Temple in the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh.

Reacting to the development, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, “This looks like a staged surrender to save Vikas Dubey from the encounter by UP Police. I have got to know that all this was fixed by a senior BJP leader of Madhya Pradesh”.

Whereas the former UP Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president, Akhilesh Yadav, asked the Yogi Adityanath government to clarify whether Vikas Dubey had “surrendered or was he arrested.”