Akshaya announces the launch of ‘CUBE’

Chennai: Akshaya Pvt Ltd has announced the launch of ‘CUBE’- a first-of-its-kind, Grade-A boutique office spaces on OMR (Old Mahabalipuram Road), located near Perungudi Toll.

The project will offer 83,314 sq. ft. of office spaces spread across 8 floors and will be ideal for offices, start-ups, small IT companies, doctor clinics, diagnostic centres, banks, individual offices for professionals such as chartered accountants, advocates, architects and agencies, supermarkets, cafeteria, retail stores and restaurants.

This Grade-A boutique office space has been launched to cater to the growing demand for small and mid-level boutique offices among Chennai-based businesses. With an access to premium facilities and services, CUBE comes with a stylish, state-of-the-art design. CUBE is accredited with Silver Green pre-certification by Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

The company is offering 28 office spaces starting from 1556 sq. ft. onwards. With individual office sizes ranging from 1556 sq.ft. to 4959 sq.ft., office spaces at CUBE comes at a very competitive price of 1.55 Cr. onwards, which is ideal for small businesses.

For mid-level businesses, CUBE offers flexibility of combining multiple offices, as well as taking up full floor plates ranging from 8497 sq.ft. to 13441 sq.ft. Akshaya has also floated a launch scheme for CUBE where customers can choose and block their office by just paying a Rs. 5 lakh advance, while the remaining amount may be paid based on construction schedule.

The highlight of CUBE is that it sufficiently caters to the needs of both end-users as well as investors. On the one hand, in a post-COVID world, businesses have started preferring smaller boutique office spaces for end-use, which makes CUBE a preferred destination for workplaces.

On the other hand, the strategic location of CUBE on OMR amidst a robust social infrastructure near the Perungudi Toll-plaza, and next to an upcoming metro station makes it a lucrative investment opportunity for investors.

Speaking at the launch, T Chitty Babu, Chairman & CEO, Akshaya Pvt Ltd said, ‘We are excited to launch CUBE, a first-of-its-kind boutique office spaces in OMR. We found that there is a supply gap in Chennai for boutique office spaces. Also, with several companies now moving out of co-working spaces post-COVID and seeking to setup their own office, we are foreseeing a significant rise in demand for smaller independent boutique offices.

This project will be an ideal workplace destination for small and mid-level businesses. It has great connectivity, as it is conveniently located within 5 kms of all key residential micromarkets like Velachery and Thiruvanmiyur.

The upcoming metro station at Thoraipakkam will also add to the ease of connectivity in future.’