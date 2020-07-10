Clijsters steps up comeback with World Team Tennis

New York: Four-time Grand Slam singles champion Kim Clijsters is all-set to ramp up her professional comeback when she participates in the World Team Tennis (WTT) tournament starting Sunday.

Clijsters, who returned to professional tennis in February this year after a gap of eight years, will team up with Mardy Fish, Jack Sock, Sabine Lisicki, Neal Skupski and Kveta Peschke for the New York Empire.

WTT had earlier announced that every player will play the entire three-week regular season, which is currently scheduled to be played between July 12 to 30. The semifinals will be played on August 1, followed by the final on August 2.

I have girlfriends now who at times struggle to find ‘me time’ and find their passion and find the time to live for their passion and still balance being a mum, Clijsters was quoted as saying by ‘Tennishead’ in April.