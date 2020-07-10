Coronavirus: 3,680 new cases in TN, 1,205 in Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today saw 3,680 new coroanvirus positive cases. However, in Chennai it was low at 1,205.

The total numbers in Tamilnadu stand at 1,30,261. The good thing was today’s recovery stood at 4,163.

A total of 64 persons died due to coronavirus today, taking the total toll across the State to 1,829.

Meanwhile, Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju has been diagnosed with Coronavirus and been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.

On 4 July , Sellur Raju’s wife Jayanthi was tested positive for the infection and was admitted to a private hospital in Manappakkam.

Following this, Sellur Raju also underwent the swab test and his test result turned out to be negative. Whereas, today Sellur Raju has been confirmed with Corona positive.

Sellur Raju becomes the third Minister to test positive.