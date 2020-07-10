Crompton launches Energion ceiling fans

Chennai: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd announced that it has added one more fan range to its product portfolio with the launch of Energion powered by the ActivBDLC Technology, through which one can save electricity bill.

According to a press release, it consumes around 35 watts of electricity instead of 70 watts as consumed by standard ceiling fans.

Rangarajan Sriram, vice-president, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd said, said, ‘the advancement in technologies and growth of trends in the category is what we have consistently observed throughout the years. With this new launch, we hope to help consumers save both costs and electricity in their homes’.