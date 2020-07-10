Dell brings XPS experience to India

Chennai: Dell Technologies has announced that it is bringing its new XPS 13 and XPS 15 premium consumer laptops to India.

‘Redesigned to achieve a superior computing experience with premium materials, a smaller and thinner profile, and a larger display, the new XPS range offers the latest technology innovations in aggressive form factors,’ said a press release.

Raj Kumar Rishi, vice-president and managing director for consumer and small businesses, Dell Technologies India, said, ‘the XPS experience was long awaited and we are delighted to bring the new range to our consumers in India. For discerning users who appreciate the perfect balance of conscious design and performance in their computer, the new XPS range is your go-to devices to choose from’.