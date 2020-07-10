Poco ties up with Flipkart

Chennai: Poco, now an independent smartphone brand, has announced the launch of its new smartphone, Poco M2 Pro.

‘Featuring a balance between performance and efficiency, the smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart, starting 12 noon, 14 July onwards with a starting price of Rs 13,999,’ said a press release.

‘Carrying the tagline ‘Feel the Surge’, POCO M2 Pro offers a balance between best-in-class features and high-quality components with sophisticated software, it added.

The phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and features an 8nm fabrication process that ensures power efficiency.