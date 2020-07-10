Salah stars in Liverpool’s success

London: Egyptian Salah wrapped up the win, Liverpool’s 30th in its 34th game of the season, with a superbly angled near post header from an in-swinging Andy Robertson corner.

Mohamed Salah scored twice as champion Liverpool moved on to 92 points with a 3-1 win at Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The victory kept Liverpool on target to secure a record PL points tally, with Jurgen Klopp’s side needing nine from its remaining four games to beat the mark set by Manchester City, which amassed 100 points in 2017-18.

Liverpool was 2-0 up within eight minutes after host Brighton paid heavily for sloppy work in its attempt to play out from the back.

Midfielder Naby Keita robbed Davy Propper and slipped the ball to Salah, who opened the scoring in the sixth minute.

Two minutes later, Brighton was caught out again by Liverpool’s pressing, this time Salah setting up Jordan Henderson, who finished with a perfect drive.

Graham Potter’s team pulled a goal back on the stroke of half-time with Leandro Trossard sweeping home a first-time shot after a pinpoint cross from Tariq Lamptey.

Brighton, which recovered well from its poor start, should have drawn level on the hour-mark when the ball fell to an unattended Dan Burn at the back post. But, the tall full-back failed to test Alisson as he came up with a poor connection.

Egyptian Salah wrapped up the win, Liverpool’s 30th in its 34th game of the season, with a superbly angled near post header from an in-swinging Andy Robertson corner.

Following the result, Brighton is 15th on the table with 36 points from 34 matches. Earlier in the day, second-placed Manchester City eased past Newcastle United with a 5-0 success.

Meanwhile, Barcelona kept up its pursuit of table-topper Real Madrid in the La Liga title race by beating city rival Espanyol 1-0 at home on Wednesday, also condemning its neighbour to relegation from the top flight.

Luis Suarez struck the only goal of the game in the 56th minute. He lashed a loose ball into the net for his 195th goal with Barcelona, which took him past Hungarian Laszlo Kubala as the club’s third top scorer of all time.

The goal came shortly after both sides had been reduced to 10 men in a frantic start to the second half.