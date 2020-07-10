Sony starts new company for research

0 Chennai: Sony Corporation has announced that it will establish a research company ‘Sony

Research India Private Limited’.

According to a press release, Sony Research India consists of Bengaluru laboratory and Mumbai laboratory as part of Sony’s global R&D centers.

‘Through the establishment of Sony Research India, Sony will seek toleverage its multi-sites structure and talent for the excellence of its research. Sony Research India also aims to accelerate the collaboration with its entertainment and electronics business groups, while further enhancing competitiveness and capability of research and development in India,’ it added.