Sri Lanka to host postponed Asia Cup next year

Dubai: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Thursday officially announced that the 2020 Asia Cup has been postponed, a day after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly said the same.

ACC said it is currently working towards securing June 2021 as a suitable window. The Executive Board of ACC met on multiple occasions to evaluate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Asia Cup, initially scheduled in September 2020.

The Board, after careful consideration of many factors, has determined that the Asia Cup 2020 be postponed. Conducting the event in a responsible manner remains the priority of ACC and the Board is hopeful that the tournament will be held in 2021.

ACC is working towards securing June 2021 as a suitable window, ACC said in a statement.

The host for the Asia Cup 2020, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has exchanged hosting rights with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

Through this arrangement, SLC will now host the rescheduled Asia Cup expected in June 2021 while PCB will host the Asia Cup 2022, added ACC.