Coronavirus: 24 deaths in Chennai today

Chennai: As many as 24 deaths were reported in Chennai due to coronavirus today morning.

Four persons died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, four persons at the Omandhurar Hospital, four at Kilpauk Medical College, one person at Stanley Hospital and six more deaths at private hospitals.

Meanwhile, 333 persons were tested coronavirus positive in Thiruvallur district today taking the total numbers in the district to 6,408. Also 187 cases were reported in Chengalpet district and 154 in Theni district respectively.

Tamilnadu yesterday saw 3,680 new coroanvirus positive cases. However, in Chennai it was low at 1,205.

The total numbers in Tamilnadu stand at 1,30,261. The good thing was yesterday’s recovery stood at 4,163.Though the metropolis has been witnessing steady decrease of daily Covid-19 cases, it still continues to be a hotspot, according to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

He tweeted: “Had detailed telecon with Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabaskar on COVID-19 situation. Total positive cases stand around 1,26,581, including 46,655 active cases and 1,765 deaths. Chennai still a hotspot, although the situation has improved. Mortality rate low at 1.39 per cent.”