Experience definitely counts: Hamilton on Alonso’s return

Spielberg: Six-time formula one champion Lewis Hamilton welcomed the return of former champion Fernando Alonso after the latter recently announced he will link-up with Renault again for the next season.

Alonso, who had retired from the sport in 2018, will be returning to Renault, with whom he had won both of his world championship titles. He will be partnering Esteban Ocon for the 2021 season.

I think experience definitely counts when you’re working with a team like Renault, Hamilton told reporters during FIA drivers’ press conference, as per autosport.com.

Actually, every team is pushing to develop and move forward and evolve. Experience can help the team move in the right direction. So, that will definitely be a bonus.

I don’t know what it’s like to be 40 yet, so I don’t know how physically challenging it is. Michael [Schumacher] came here and I think he was physically great at that age.

I have no doubt that Fernando can be in great shape. The bonus for me is I was the second-oldest and now I’m going back down to third-oldest. So it’s great, he added.

Hamilton also spoke about the prospect of four-time champion Sebastian Vettel not being able to find a team for next season. Vettel had earlier announced this will be his last season with Ferrari after they decided against handing him a new contract.

If Seb (Sebastian Vettel) was to stop before his time, I think that would be a shame. I think he’s got a lot more to give to the sport and a lot more to achieve, Hamilton said.

It’s all about making sure we keep as many top drivers as possible. So we want to keep the world champions, Seb is a world champion, Fernando is a world cha