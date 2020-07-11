Henderson to miss Liverpool’s remaining four games: Klopp

London: Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will not be playing the remaining four games of the season due to a knee injury, manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Friday. Henderson sustained a knee injury during Liverpool’s 3-1 win at Brighton.

Klopp however was happy that Henderson will not need a surgery and will be able to lift the Premier League trophy.

Hendo is the best possible of all bad news, said Klopp in a press conference on the eve of Liverpool’s match against Burnley. It is a knee injury but no surgery is needed. He will not play any more this season but I am pretty positive he will start with us the new season.

We were all concerned when we saw him going down and he left the pitch and when we got the news it was a big relief for all of us. It is not cool but it is the best news we could get. Hendo is a quick healer and he will be back soon.

It was an awful moment when he went down and left the pitch we knew immediately. In Germany you would say he is an animal — Hendo fights with everything and if he has pain he will never tell you. He can really deal well with pain so in this moment it was a complete mood killer.’

Henderson is set to become the first Liverpool captain to lift the Premier League trophy and Klopp said that he deserves to do so. He deserves to lift the trophy and he will lift the trophy, Klopp said.