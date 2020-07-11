Prithviraj to begin his next soon

Chennai: Actor Prithviraj shared an interesting update regarding his next film Kaduva. The mass entertainer, which was announced in 2019, was supposed to go on floors sometime in June.

Due to the novel coronavirus crisis, the film’s shoot had to be postponed. But, it looks like the shooting of Kaduva is all set to begin soon. Prithviraj shared the poster of Kaduva, which had the words ‘Rolling Soon’ written on it.

Sharing the poster, the Ayyappanum Koshiyum actor wrote, “#Kaduva Rolling soon! @therealprithvi Directed by #ShajiKailas Written by #JinuAbraham Produced by @supriyamenonprithviraj #ListinStephen Cinematography: #RaviKChandran Music: @musicthaman (sic).”