Windies on top against England

Southampton: England reached 15 for 0 in their second innings against West Indies at stumps on the third day of the opening Test between the two sides at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton on Friday.

At the end of the day’s play, the hosts were still trailing the Caribbean side by 99 runs, with Rory Burns and Dom Sibley remaining unbeaten at the crease at their respective scores of 10 and five.

Earlier in the day, West Indies resumed their first-innings at 57 for one, with Kraigg Brathwaite (20) and Shai Hope (3) batting at the crease.

However, Hope failed to stay longer and was dismissed by Dom Bess for 64-ball 16.

Subsequently, Brathwaite (65) smashed a calm and composed half-century and Shamarh Brooks also pulled back a crucial knock of 71-ball 39 to help the Caribbean side cross 150-run mark.

Roston Chase (47) and Shane Dowrich (61) then not only notched up significant knocks but also shared an 81-run partnership for the sixth wicket to help their side take a lead over England.