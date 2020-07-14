CBI gets 3-day custody of Sathankulam cops

Chennai: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court today granted three days custody of five police personnel of Sathankulam station to the CBI, which is probing the custodial deaths of a father-son duo.

The central agency, which recently took over the case from the CB-CID following a request from the Tamilnadu government, requested the court to grant custody of the five arrested policemen, including Inspector Sridhar, to question them.

However, the court granted three days custody of them to the court.

On Monday, CB-CID handed over crucial documents to the CBI, which recently took over the probe in the Sathankulam police station custodial deaths of father-son duo P Jeyaraj, 58, and J Beniks, 31.

According to sources, CB-CID officials met their CBI counterparts and handed over documents related to the case.

A seven-member CBI team led by Additional Superintendent VK Shukla from Delhi reached Thoothukudi late last week and received the papers from the CB-CID that probed the case as an interim measure on the directions of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on 30 June.