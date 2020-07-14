CBSE class 10 result tomorrow

Chennai: The much-awaited CBSE class 10 result will be declared tomorrow (15 July) on its official website at cbseresults.nic.in.

Around 18 lakh registered students will get their results tomorrow. An announcement in this regard was made today by Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

‘My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.#StayCalm #StaySafe, ’ he tweeted.

CBSE had earlier informed that the board results will be declared by 15 July. The class 12 result has been declared on 13 July.