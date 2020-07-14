Cops urged to take action against those degrading Kanda Sashti Kavasam

Chennai: A day after Chennai police filed cases under various sections on YouTube channel, Karuppar Koottam for uploading a malicious content on the sacred hymns of Kanda Sashti Kavasam, there is a growing demand to arrest those behind the act as it hurts religious sentiments.

Speaking to News Today, Kannan, member of a spiritual association, said, “The speaker in the show deliberately outrages the religious feelings of the Hindus. It is shocking that he has given sexual interpretation to malign the sanctity of Hindu Gods”.

“Attacks on Hindu faith are on the rise in the recent days. Just a few weeks ago, attempts were made to release a web series Godman, that spoke in a derogatory manner against spiritual beliefs of Hindus especially Brahmins”.

Gopinath, who is a Lord Muruga devotee, said, “Karuppar Kottam intentionally spreads hatred against one particular religion and its faith in the pretext of secularism. Not just this, there are several other videos in the YouTube channel that spew venom on Hindu Gods and customs”.

Rationalists should not mock at Hindu beliefs repeatedly. It may lead to communal clash in future, he adds.

Meanwhile, many spiritual heads have come out with videos explaining the essence of Kanda Sashti Kavasam. “Unfortunately, those in Karuppar Koottam who are selective in condemning only Hindu beliefs, are mocking Kanda Sashti Kavasam in a derogatory manner”, they state.

These movements like Karuppar Kootam allegedly have the backing of political parties that are against Hindu faiths. They should be brought to light, say a few.

Expressing shock at the repeated attacks on Hindu faith, spiritualist professor VKJ, says “Who or in what ways have Hindus tried to convert others? Or have Hindus tried to impose their beliefs on others? Or have they ridiculed or outraged the artifacts or symbols or ways and means of other religious practices? Have you seen how the daughters, mother and wife of an elderly man cried seeing his holy cross-thread cut and beaten?”

Alleging that E V Ramasamy (Periyar) tried to create a south India and north India divide, VKJ, says, “But, thankfully providence did not favour it. If it had happened then we Indians would never have experienced our uniqueness – unity in diversity. But now the Periyar brand continues even after his demise.”

Kanda Sashti Kavasam is a mantra which holistically implies to Hindus as – The armor of God and it is needlessly targeted. Is this fair? Are the gatekeepers of the society mere spectators to this cultural inquisition or outrage?, he asks.

Meanwhile, the State unit of BJP has filed a police complaint seeking to block YouTube channel of Karuppar Kootam and arrest those behind it.