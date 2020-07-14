TN witnesses highest ever Covid-19 daily cases at 4,526

Chennai: Tamilnadu today witnessed its highest ever Covid-19 daily cases till date, by reporting 4,526 fresh infections. The capital city of Chennai continued its downward trend by reporting 1078 new cases.

While Chengalpet reported 264 fresh infections, the figures stood at 188 in Coimbatore, 117 in Kancheepuram, 450 in Madurai, 328 in Virudhunagar, 194 in Vellore and 360 in Thiruvallur today.

While 67 coronavirus affected patients died without responding to treatment in various hospitals today, the number of those discharged after recovery in the State was 4,743.

On the whole, the total infections in Tamilnadu stand at 1,47,324, recoveries at 97,310, fatalities at 2,099 and those currently in treatment at 47,912, according to a bulletin released by the State Health department tonight.