Case in HC against denigrating remarks about ‘Kandha Sashti Kavasam’

Chennai: The Madras High Court today’s attention was today drawn against a video channel in the social media for allegedly posting derogatory remarks about Lord Muruga.

The video channel Karuppar Koottam recently released a video, which had derogatory comments on Kandha Sashti Kavasam. This triggered protests and condemnations from people from various walks of life.

Today, when the issue was brought to the notice of the bench of Chief Justice, seeking action against those behind the video, the bench said it would hear the case if it a proper petition is filed.

The BJP in Tamilnadu on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the State police chief, seeking action against the video channel. The party also announced a protest on Thursday, asking its members to hold demonstrations in front of their houses with a portrait of Lord Muruga to press the government to act against those behind the YouTube channel.

The channel has come under fire for making denigrating remarks about Kandha Sashti Kavasam, a Tamil hymn sung in praise of Lord Muruga, son of Lord Shiva, with some of the videos going viral in other social media.

BJP State president L Murugan slammed the YouTube channel for ‘maligning’ Hindu practices and highlighted the sanctity of Kanda Sashti Kavasam and its significance for devotees.