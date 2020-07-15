Coimbatore Collector tests positive for Covid-19

Coimbatore: Coimbatore District Collector K Rajamani, who has tested positive for Covid-19, has been admitted to Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital today.

According to sources, Rajamani had a mild sore throat and fever since Monday. Following this, he gave a nasal swab test on Tuesday and the test results came positive on Tuesday night.

Already, three Ministers and MLAs belonging to the ruling AIADMK and the main opposition DMK have tested positive for coronavirus, it may be noted. Many police personnel were also infected by the pandemic.