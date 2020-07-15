Covid-19: Steady improvement in Chennai, but cases increase across TN

Chennai: Chennai, which was the worst hit by the Covid-19, is slowly and steadily recovering from the clutches of the pandemic. However, other parts of the State continue to witness increase in the number of coronavirus affected cases.

For instance, on Tuesday night, total of 4,526 fresh cases were recorded in Tamilnadu, of which just 1,078 were in Chennai. The city’s share in the State’s caseload has come down from 50 to a mere 24 per cent.

However, Madurai, which has emerged a new cluster, added another 450 fresh cases to its tally that now stands at 4,199. Tiruvallur and Virudhunagar have recorded 360 and 328 cases respectively.

But, the government is still cautious on Chennai. According to Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, “It’s too early for us to comment on the Chennai model, but we will continue to do the aggressive testing and continue to focus on fever camps, market and other congested areas because Chennai has opened up.”

Talking about Madurai, he said that the congested pockets and urban slums in the temple city along with lack of compliance with regard to masks and physical distancing are posing a challenge in containing the spread of the highly contagious virus.