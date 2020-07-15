HC quashes case against converting Jaya’s house into memorial

Chennai: The Madras High Court today quashed a petition which sought an order stopping the government from converting the Poes Garden residence of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa into a memorial.

When the plea came up for hearing, the court dismissed it due to lack of merit, paving way for the government to go ahead with its plan to convert the sprawling residence into memorial.

It may be noted that the Madras High Court on recently declared that the niece and nephew of Jayalalithaa – J Deepa and J Deepak – were legal heirs entitled to inherit all her properties.

Further the court urged the State government to put Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence to some use than for making a memorial. The verdict was issued a few days after Governor Banwarilal Purohit promulgated an ordinance to take temporary possession of the former Chief Minister’s residence for facilitating its conversion into a memorial.