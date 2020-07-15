Insider involved in killing of two women in Sivaganga?

Chennai: The police are yet to find leads in the murder of two women in Mudukoorani near Sivaganga. The investigating team is not ruling out the hand of an insider in the killings.

Yesterday, a woman and her daughter-in-law were brutally killed in their house and the crime appeared to be a murder for gain.

The house belonged to Stephen (38), who is working in the Indian Army and is posted at Ladakh. The victims are his mother Rajakumari (60) and wife Sneha (30). The victims were beaten with iron rods and smothered to death.

The robbers decamped with gold jewels and other valuables, as the almirah was broken open. Nearly, 58 sovereigns of gold jewellery and cash were reportedly missing from the house.

The incident took place while Santiago, Rajakumari’s husband, a retired army man, had gone to his farmland nearby. The burglars did not harm the eight-month-old baby of Sneha.

Following the incident, Ramanathapuram district Superintendent of Police V Varun Kumar, (holding additional charge as SP of Sivaganga district) visited the scene of crime, sources said. Special teams have been formed and investigation is on in full swing, they added.