TN reports 4,496 new Covid-19 cases, count crosses 1.5 lakh

Chennai: Crossing 4,000 daily cases mark once again, Tamilnadu today reported 4,496 new Covid-19 infections. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the State has touched 1,51,820.

Out of the 4,496 new cases today, Chennai, the capital city, has reported 1,291 infections. The metropolis, which has been witnessing decrease in the number of cases, today reported slightly higher number of infections when compared to Tuesday’s figures.

Thanks to today’s infections, the total number of cases in Chennai has touched 80,961. On the positive side, Tamilnadu today witnessed a good number of 5,000 recoveries.

As far as fatalities are concerned, the State today reported 68 deaths of Covid-19 patients from various places, according to the daily late evening bulletin from the Tamilnadu Health department. While the infection rate is coming down in Chennai, it is steadily increasing in other parts of Tamilnadu.