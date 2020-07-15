Worried over increase in cases, TN increases Covid care centres across State

Chennai: In a bid to handle the rising number of Covid-19 cases in many parts of the State, the Tamilnadu Health department is rapidly increasing Covid care centres across the State.

According to State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, 60 per cent of Covid patients are recovering without the need for administering oxygen and these centres will provide the required care to them.

Meanwhile, based on the request from the Chief Secretary of the Tamilnadu government, Southern Railway has extended the suspension of seven special trains running within the state till 31 July.

Full refund will be given to the passengers who have made advance reservations on these trains. Counter tickets can be refunded up to any time till six months from the date of the journey. However, MGR-Chennai Central- New Delhi- MGR Chennai Central Rajdhani Express will continue to operate, it is learnt.