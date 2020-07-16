8.60 lakh persons arrested for defying curfew

Chennai: To ensure that social distancing is practised, the State Police is taking violators to task.

Since March, the police arrested 8,60,110 persons for violating norms of social distancing and venturing out during curfew.

A press release from the DGP’s office said that 7,83,614 violations have been recorded by the police in various districts and FIR’s have been registered against them.

The restrictions have been imposed across the State to curb the spread of Coronavirus since 24 March. The city will be under lockdown until 31 July.

As many as 6,37,469 vehicles were seized from these persons. However, the vehicles are being returned to its owners in a phased manner.

A total amount of Rs 18,13,89,771 has been collected from violators as fines since March.