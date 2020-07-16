‘Do coronavirus test for all inmates in Kilpauk hospital’

Chennai: Madras High Court today directed the State government to carry out coronavirus tests for all the inmates of the Kilpauk Mental Institute.

Meanwhile, State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said that so far 374 pregnant women have recovered from coronavirus from government mother child hospital.

Sources said that 17 persons have lost their life due to the infection today morning in Chennai.

Also 50 employees of a popular textile showroom in Poonamallee have been tested positive.

Thiruvallur today reported a new spike with 475 new cases. Samples from 320 patients turned out to be positive in Madurai leading the district total to 7,651.

Apart from this 130 persons have teated positive in Theni taking the total infection in the district to 2,105.

Similarly Tirunelveli reported 131 new cases, 192 in Vellore, 147 new cases were reported in Puducherry.