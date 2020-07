Chennai: DMK today said that the party will hold a state wide protest om 21 July against the discrepancies in electricity bill.

DMK president M K Stalin said that black flag will be hoisted in the houses of the party members.

The decision was taken during the executive committee meeting which was held today at the Anna Arivalayam.

The meeting chaired by Stalin took place via video conferencing in which the party’s district secretaries, MLAs and MPs took part.