England looks to level Test series

London: England will look at its captain Joe Root for motivation when it takes on the West Indies in the second Test of three-match series at Old Trafford here, starting Thursday.

Root saw his team suffer a four-wicket defeat in the first Test from home as he had left the bio-secure bubble in Southampton to be with his wife for the birth of their second child. Skipper Root is expected to return in place of Joe Denly, who was dismissed for low scores in both the innings of the first Test.

Veteran pacer Stuart Broad was left out for the first Test and let his feelings known on national TV. Mark Wood, who picked up two wickets in two innings at the Ageas Bowl, might make way for Broad. As for West Indies, it will be riding high after its convincing win in the series opener.

Captain Jason Holder had referred to the victory as one of its best ever. But, if the visitor manages to eke out a positive result in the second Test, it would surely trump it as West Indies needs only a draw in the series to retain the Wisden Trophy.

Holder issued a rallying cry ahead of the second Test and also highlighted his own personal ambition. Taking six wickets in the first innings (of the first Test) fulfilled a personal ambition for me.

I have always wanted to take a five-for in England and dreamt about getting on the Lord’s honours board in this series, Holder wrote in his column for Daily Mail. ‘That is not to be but my next big aim is to make a hundred in England.’