Tamilnadu reports 4,549 new Covid-19 cases

Chennai: Tamilnadu today reported 4,549 new Covid-19 infections. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the State has touched 1,56,369.

Out of the 4,549 new cases, Chennai, the capital city, has reported 1,157 infections. The total number of cases in Chennai has now reached to 82,118.

As many 5,106 patients have recovered today and 46,714 people are undergoing treatment across the State. So far, 1,07,416 patients have recovered from Coronavirus.

As far as fatalities are concerned, the State today reported 69 deaths of Covid-19 patients from various places, according to bulletin from the Tamilnadu Health department. The total number of Covid-19 death rate now stands at 2,236.