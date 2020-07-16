Video of AR Rahman’s song Taare Ginn from Dil Bechara is out

Taare Ginn, the second song of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara, is out. Composed by AR Rahman, the song has been sung by Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal.

The lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The video of the song is appreciated by all for it is shot cool and breezy. All eyes are on the movie for it was last for Sushant Singh Rajput before he chose to end his life.

Dil Bechara is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green”s popular novel of the same name. Budding actress Sanjana Sanghi stars opposite Sushant in the film.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra is making his directorial debut with the film.

Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara will premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.