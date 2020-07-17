4,538 test positive for Covid-19, total crosses 1.60 lakh

Chennai: Tamilnadu today reported 4,538 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus infections in the State to 1,60,907.

According to the daily bulletin released this evening by the State Health department, the capital city of Chennai today reported 1,243 new cases. With this, the total number of pandemic infections in the metropolis has touched 83,377.

On the other hand, as many as 3,391 Covid patients were discharged after recovery from various hospitals in the State today, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,10,807.

As far as fatalities are concerned, 70 persons lost their lives to Covid-19 in Tamilnadu today. So far, the State has witnessed 2,315 deaths due to coronavirus, according to the bulletin.