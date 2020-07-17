Audi launches RS 7 Sportback in India

Chennai: Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, has announced the launch of the all-new Audi RS 7 Sportback in India.

“More versatile than ever before, the Audi RS 7 Sportback is now available as a wide-bodied five-seater and showcases improved performance along with enhanced efficiency delivered by a mild hybrid system. Highly customisable, the Audi RS 7 Sportback is priced from Rs 1.94 crore. Customer deliveries commence in August 2020,” said a press release.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India, said, “we are thrilled to launch the new Audi RS 7 Sportback in India – a car that is striking, powerful and is a technological masterpiece. The V8 twin-turbo 4.0L TFSI petrol heart propels the car to 100kph in a super quick 3.6 seconds. Our legendary quattro all-wheel drive system means you can make the most of the 600hp. I personally love the way the RS 7 sounds and I can’t wait for owners and enthusiasts to experience and hear its V8 growl.”

Customers can visit www.audi.in and use the 360° Product Visualizer to explore all the latest features and customisation options.