Betting big on bike segment

Chennai: Leading automobile companies BMW and Jawa have unveiled their new products.

BMW Motorrad India has launched its internationally best-selling adventure sport bike, the all-new BMW S 1000 XR in India. The new bike can be ordered as a completely built-up unit (CBU) throughout the BMW Motorrad dealer network.

“It’s an all-days sports bike that uniquely blends sporty and long-distance performance in perfect form. Its sporty aggressiveness comes from the RR. Its outstanding GS ergonomics with the upright, relaxed seat position, lets the riders enjoy all curves and straight roads,” said a press note.

According to Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India, “the all-new BMW S 1000 XR is an agile achiever that sets a new benchmark in the adventure sports segment. It is a power-packed performer that brings the real racetrack feel to everyday roads.”

Jawa Perak has been one of the most anticipated motorcycles of 2020 and now the wait to see the Perak on the road and own it is over. Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd has announced the start of deliveries of the Perak from the 2 July across India.

“The Perak is a motorcycle reminiscing the past, yet far ahead of its time. Designed and developed as a factory custom embodying the spirit of ‘Stealth, Vigilante and Dark’, the BSVI compliant machine is a true bobber in spirit and form with ‘bobbed’ fenders, chopped exhaust and a floating seat,” according to a press note.

Anupam Thareja, co-founder, Classic Legends said, “when we set out to build the Perak, the goal was simple – to create a motorcycle with the right blend of exclusivity, individuality and performance, with a hint of sinister and dark. We are proud of our creation.”