Covid-19 curfew: 6.38 lakh vehicles seized by city police

Chennai: In order to restrict movement of public, the State police continue to file cases against curfew violators.

Since March, the police arrested 8,64,168 persons for violating norms of social distancing and venturing out during curfew.

A press release from the DGP’s office said that 7,87,242 violations have been recorded by the police in various districts of Tamilnadu and FIRs have been registered against them.

The restrictions have been imposed across the State to curb the spread of Coronavirus since 24 March. The city will be under lockdown until 31 July.

As many as 6,38,859 vehicles were seized from these persons.

However, the vehicles are being returned to their owners in a phased manner.

A total amount of Rs 18,22,54,791 has been collected from violators as fines since March.