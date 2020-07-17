‘Karuppar Koottam wants to create social unrest’

Chennai: Members of the Tamilnadu unit of the BJP staged a protest demonstration Thursday demanding invoking the provisions of National Secruity Act (NSA) against YouTube channel ‘Karuppar Koottam’ for denigrating Lord Muruga and insulting Hindu sentiments.

The State-wide protests was led by BJP State president L Murugan. Carrying placards in praise of Lord Muruga, Murugan staged a protest in front of his residence in the city.

Similar protests were held across the State in which senior BJP leaders participated. The protests were outside their homes, holding a picture of Lord Muruga.

Demanding the immediate arrest of all those associated with the YouTube channel, on charges of insulting the Hindu sentiments and denigrating Lord Muruga, Murugan said they should be booked under the NSA.

He said the aim behind the video, which went viral in the social media, was to create social unrest and law and order problems in the State.

He said apart from imposing a total ban on the channel and other anti-Hindu YouTube channels, sedition charges should also be slapped against those involved in ‘Karuppar Koottam’.

Murugan said the channel Karuppar Kootam insulted the faith of Hindus by uploading a video with dubious claims about devotional song ‘Kanda Shashti Kavasam’ in praise of Lord Muruga.

Meanwhile, the Central Crime Branch police have arrested one Senthil Vasan, associated with the channel, based on a complaint from the BJP and other Hindu organisation.

The complaint was filed by BJP Legal Wing head RC Paul Kanakaraj and the CCB registered case under Secs 153, 153(A)(1)(a), 295(P), 505 (1)(b) and 505(2) of IPC.

In the complaint it was mentioned that Surednra had allegedly uploaded an episode under the title ‘Aabasa Puranam Series – Kandha Sashti Kavasam – Kathakalatchebam’, in which ‘derogatory’ remarks against the Hindu deity were made.

Murugan, while welcoming the arrest of Vasan, said the main persons associated with the channel had not yet been arrested and they should be taken into custody as well. He said all the videos of the channel should be deleted.

“This is people’s sentiment. No one has the authority to denigrate anybody’s Gods,” he said.

He also demanded a probe to ascertain whether there was any political backing behind the channel.